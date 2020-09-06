Amelia S. Hernandez
CUERO — Amelia S. Hernandez was able to virtually see and speak to her loving family before she peacefully gained her angel wings and went to her heavenly home on Friday, September 4, 2020. She had just celebrated her 88th birthday. Amelia was born August 28, 1932 in Arneckeville to the late Guadalupe Sr. and Josephine Sertuche. She married Justo Hernandez on November 18, 1960 in Cuero. As a mother, she loved her children with all her heart. Amelia was a caretaker in every sense of the word, devoted to caring for her children and grandchildren. She always had a shoulder to cry on, a listening ear, and was there to help no matter the need. Amelia treasured time spent at family gatherings and going to dances. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and loved to attend with her church family. Amelia enjoyed cooking and tending to her flower beds.Amelia is survived by her daughters, Molly Escobedo of Cuero, Lydia Gomez of Cuero, and Erma Villarreal and son-in-law, Danny, of Cuero; sons, Robert Hernandez and daughter-in- law, Jackie of Cuero, and Jessie Hernandez and daughter-in-law, Rachael Hernandez of Cuero; daughter-in-law, Nelda Sertuche of Yorktown; sisters, Mary Alice Salazar and her companion, Andrew Ochoa, and Janie Turner, all of Cuero; brother, Guadalupe Sertuche Jr. of Houston; niece, Cindy Sertuche of Houston; 12 grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Ernest Sertuche; and brother, Jacinto Sertuche. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 6:30 pm. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 2 pm, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jacob Mendoza officiating. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Marcus Escobedo, Bradly Hernandez, Desirea Hernandez, Caitlyn Hernandez, Amanda Gomez, Erica Villarreal, Justin Hernandez, and Sara Sertuche. Honorary pallbearers include Jade Cuellar, Jacob Cuellar, Kristy Sertuche, Jayden Garibay, Jordan Hernandez, Jayden Hernandez, Drayden Garibay, Ivan Garibay, Mia Garibay, Alexis Villarreal, Bailey Escobedo, Ava Saenz, and Braelyn Hernandez. You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
