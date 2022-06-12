Amy Lynch
YORKTOWN — Amy Buesing Lynch went to be with our heavenly father on Monday, June 6, 2022 at the age of 40. She was born July 25, 1981 in Victoria to Laverne and Virginia Smart Buesing. She was a graduate of Yorktown High School and a licensed vocational nurse. Amy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Among those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Edwin Zaiontz; parents Laverne and Virginia Smart Buesing; children Kelsey Lynch, Justin Lynch, Emily Jones, Gavin Zaiontz, Gage Zaiontz and grandson Daityn Jacob Gonzalez. She is also survived by her brother Kevin W. (Bonnie) Buesing and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Cheyenne Renee; maternal grandparents Henry and Emma Smart; paternal Gus and Viola Buesing and mother-in-law Betty Zaiontz.
The family will receive condolences 5-7 pm on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place at 10 am on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Nordheim Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Buesing, Chad Buesing, Wesley Ledwik, Chris Wright, Joe Rodriguez and Isaia Mara. Honorary pallbearers will be Olivia Buesing, Emma Buesing, Natalie Garcia, Linda Audilet, Dakota Audilet and Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1029.
Memorials may be given to Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1029 or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
