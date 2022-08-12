Amy Theresa Rubac
EDNA — Amy Theresa Rubac, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the age of 56. She was born in Cuero, Texas on May 13, 1966, to the late Marvin Fetters and Virginia Dreyer Fetters.
Amy was a loving wife and mother who will be dearly missed. She was a dedicated employee of Edna ISD for many years, and the staff and students meant the world to her. She loved being “Memaw” to her granddaughters and spoiled them any chance she got. She fought a long, hard battle with cancer but never let it dampen her spirits.
Amy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Tim Rubac; her daughters, Shelley Swauger and husband Christian; Kimberly Turner and husband Stephen; sisters Evelyn Hahn and Mary Lapp; brothers Rock Fetters, Frank Fetters, and Chris Fetters; and granddaughters Alice Swauger and Olivia Turner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Virginia Fetters; her sister, Veronica Zimmerman; and her brother Kurt Fetters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11:00 a.m. all in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made in Amy’s name to the Hospice of South Texas-Dornburg Center of Compassion, 605 E Locust Ave., Victoria, Texas 77901
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
