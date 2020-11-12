Anastacio Garcia
BAYTOWN — Anastacio Garcia, 89, formerly of Bloomington, passed away October 30, 2020. He was born in Cameron County, Texas on April 27, 1931 to the late Eliseo and Severa Torrez Garcia. Anastacio retired from Brown & Root (Seadrift) after many years of service. He enjoyed spending time with all his family and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Anastacio is survived by his loving wife, Lucia Moya Garcia; children, Diane Ortiz (Paul), Mary Rios (Richard), Alfred Garcia (Veronica), Anastacio Garcia, Jr. (Diana); sister, Yolanda Alaniz; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eddie Garcia; sister, Eloida Licerio; brothers, Rogelio, Ramiro and Torivio Garcia.
Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Father Oscar . Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington, TX.
Pallbearers include Eliseo Garcia, Joey Garcia, Paul Ortiz, Jr., Ruben Garcia, Eddie Garcia, Jr. and Rick Rios.
Share words of comfort with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (42)
- Letter: The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair (13)
- Texas leads challenge to Affordable Care Act (8)
- I am taking Vitamin D. I was told Blacks should be taking this to aid in fighting COVID. Is this true? (6)
- Biden's victory met with divided reaction among Victoria voters (5)
- What type of stores would you like to see in the new shopping center? (4)
- New agreement paves way for development of $31M shopping center (4)
- Letter: Building another mall doesn't make sense (3)
- Hardware issues on Election Day caused hours-long wait for final results, official says (2)
- New Victoria County order could regulate temporary signs on county property (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.