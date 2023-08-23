Anderson Oneal Murray
VICTORIA, TEXAS — Anderson Oneal Murray, 91, passed away on August 12th, 2023, with his wife of 69 years by his side in Victoria, Texas. He was born on August 18th, 1931, to Andrew Jackson and Thelma Anderson Murray in Huntsville, Texas. Oneal attended Sam Houston University where he met his wife Wanda Christenberry, his forever sweetheart. They married in 1954 and soon welcomed their daughter Leslie Lin and not long after their son, Michael Oneal. They moved to Victoria, Texas to begin their teaching careers and built a beautiful life together.
Oneal, known as Mr. Murray to his students, begin teaching industrial Arts at Crain Middle School in 1959 but soon transitioned to teaching sixth grade math and coaching any sports the administration would allow him too. Eventually he moved to Howell Middle School when it opened in 1970 and continued his career there until he retired in 1989. He loved to see his former students when he would go out to the golf course or run errands around town. He was a great and inspiring teacher who made a profound impact on his students and community during his 30-year teaching career.
After his retirement he spent most of his days on the golf course with an ice-cold chest of beer and watching the Golf Channel, Game Show Network, and reruns of Gunsmoke and many more. He spent time traveling between San Antonio and Dallas to spend time with both of his grandchildren, Erin and Oneal, who affectionately referred to him as their PawPaw. He enjoyed summer trips to Rockport and fall weekends along the river in New Braunfels with his family. He could make anyone laugh with his elaborate stories and jokes and would remind anyone who would listen of how good looking he was. Oneal loved to flirt with his wife, Wanda, even after more than half a century of marriage and always made sure his grandchildren knew they were loved. Even the employees at the local gym weren’t immune to his charm. He constantly claimed that the ladies at the front desk would refer to him as the most good looking, one-eyed man in Victoria.
He is survived by his wife Wanda Murray. His daughter Leslie Bochniak and her husband Philip, son Michael Murray and his wife Whitney. His grandchildren, Erin Turcotte and her husband, Nicholas, and Michael Oneal Murray Jr. and his great grandson, Anderson James Turcotte. He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew Jackson and Thelma Anderson Murray and his brother, Andrew Clyde Murray.
The family has decided to wait and hold a celebration of life at a later date in time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Riverside Memorial Golf Course and messages can be left on the Rosewood Funeral Home Website.
Oneal’s name will continue to be carried with his strength, kindness, and humor by his grandchildren and great grandchild. We love you PawPaw.
