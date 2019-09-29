ANDREA BALDERAS DE RODRIGUEZ BLOOMINGTON - Andrea Balderas de Rodriguez, 89 of Bloomington, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Thursday, September 26th 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends will gather for visitation and prayer service Monday, September 30th beginning at 6:00PM at Philadelphia Pentecostal Church, 377 San Antonio St. in Bloomington. A funeral service celebrating Andrea's life and her faith, will be at 11:00AM, Tuesday, October 1st at Philadelphia Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria. Thougthts and memories and may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
