Andres Cruz Delgado
VICTORIA — Andres V. Cruz Delgado, 72, of Victoria passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born on November 30, 1948 to Adela Delgado and Filemon Cruz. Andres was the owner of A.V. Cruz Roofing. He worked as a roofer for the past 34 years. Work kept him busy, but during his time off he enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved having his children and grandchildren over for weekend barbecues. He was very proud of his 7 grandsons and their accomplishments. He also loved to travel. He visited many places during his time on Earth. His favorite place to visit was his hometown of Zacapala. He would be overjoyed anytime his children and grandchildren wanted to visit his hometown too. Andres was a very caring and giving person. He helped anyone he saw struggling because he knew that feeling all too well. He never saw anyone as a competitor, but rather as someone who was trying to succeed. He offered great advice and was always willing to accept the advice of others. He leaves behind a family that will miss him greatly, but his memory will live on forever in our hearts. He is survived by his wife, Emma Gloria, daughters; Geronima Rivera (Paul), Adela Avila, Guadalupe Cruz, sons; Ruben Cruz, and Cecilio Cruz, as well as his beloved grandsons; Jonathon, Adrian, Kenneth, Steven Vasquez, Noah Jones, Ruben Jr. and Gabriel Avila. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Clara Cruz. A visitation will be held at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 4pm - 8pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, June 16th beginning at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring Andres as pallbearers are Jonathon Vasquez, Adrian Vasquez, Ruben Avila Jr, Paul Rivera, Jacob Caballero, Gabriel Aguila with honorary pallbearers; Gabriel Avila, Noah Jones, Steven Vasquez, Kenneth Vasquez. Under the direction and care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria 361-575-3212.
