Andres Garcia II
VICTORIA — Andres Garcia II, age 35 of Victoria passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022. He was born September 22, 1986, in Victoria to Andres Galvan Garcia of Victoria and Mary Margarita Flores Benitez of Victoria.
He is survived by his parents; wife Sara N. Garcia of Victoria; sons Neamiah Barron, Andres Garcia III and George Pablo Garcia all of Victoria; sisters, Angela Margarita Garcia and Guadalupe Sierra Benitez both of Dickinson and brothers Hector Flores of Las Cruses, NM and Aaron Flores Garcia of Dickinson.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 9am at the funeral Home. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Garcia, Neamiah Barron, Matthew Flores, Anthony Melchor, Michael Castro, Michael Valdez, Simon Garcia, and Nathaniel Flores.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
