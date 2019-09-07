ANDREW CLAYTON WEST NEW BRAUNFELS - Andrew Clayton West 34, of Victoria passed away September 4, 2019. He was born March 19, 1985 in Victoria, Texas to Jim West and Judy Jeane Jaso. Andrew graduated from University of South Florida in 2010. He was involved in the family business of Jet Maintenance and AW Trucking located in Victoria, TX. Andrew lived life with passion, a sense of humor and a love of life that was infectious to everyone who ever met him. He could dance better than anyone and he loved showing off his dance moves. He was a diehard Cowboys fan and life of the party. Andrew loved all sports and most of all, his family and friends. Andrew was a Christian and a member of Idlewild Baptist Church. He went to the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica with Score International Ministries. As a child of God, he is resting in peace. He is survived by his father, Jim West and step-mother, Carol West of Victoria; mother, Judy Jeane Jaso and step-father, Emil Jaso, Jr. of New Braunfels; brother, Austin West of New Braunfels; step-sister, Chloe Skelly of Austin; grandparent, Marjorie Jeane of Victoria and step-grandparent Joan Skelly, of Woodbury, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by brothers, Adam and Aaron West of Victoria; grandparents, Jack and Bettye West of Groom, Texas and Percy Jeane of Victoria. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at the First Baptist Church in Victoria, 301 N. Glass . Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Shamburger and Pastor Jake English of Tampa, Florida officiating. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad. Pallbearers will be Austin West, Brandon Knox, Ryan Kiel, Ryan Ignasiak, Liam Tuck and Casey Glenn. Memorial Donations can be made to the Andrew Clayton West Memorial fund via the Jim & Carol West Foundation, PO Box 5026, Victoria, TX 77903. Also, donations are also encouraged to the National MS Society.org which was important to Andrew. Share condolences at www.rosewoodfuneralchapels.com.
