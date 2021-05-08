Andrew D. Gonzales
SAN ANTONIO — Andrew Gonzales, 75, of San Antonio went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 2, 2021...he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 10, 1945 in Victoria, TX to the late Pablo and Tomasa Gonzales. He graduated from Victoria High in 1964 and then joined the U.S. Air Force where he served for 4 yrs. In 1969 he married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Luna, who he was married to for 52 years until his death. They had two beautiful daughters, Geneva and Judy. In 1973, he moved his family to San Antonio where he worked his whole career as a court reporter which included being the official Medina Co. court reporter for 18 yrs. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the San Antonio Chapter of the PAGA. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family and especially going to casinos whenever he could. He also loved playing cards all night at home with his family.
Andrew is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Joe, Gilbert, Severo, & Walter; and his sisters Alberta “BD” & Martha. He is survived by his wife, his brother Paul Gonzales (Shelba); his sisters Georgia Butler (Gerald), Teresita McClanahan, Anita Cruz; his daughters Geneva Gonzales Garcia (Darrell Sweeney) and Judy Gonzales; his grandchildren Christina Garcia, James Kerley, Ursula Kerley, Sophia Sweeney and Julia Sweeney; and his great-grandson and joy of his life Andrew Ortiz.
Visitation will be held on May 10, 2021 starting at 4:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel, 14315 Judson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78233. Visitation will continue on May 11, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3919 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 at 10:00 a.m. with mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by cemetery services at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting, please make donations to Serenity Star Ranch, www.serenitystar.org or St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3303 Urban Crest Dr, San Antonio, TX 78209.
