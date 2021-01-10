Andrew Joseph Taylor
EDMOND, OK — Andrew Joseph Taylor, known as Andy, entered Heaven’s gates on January 4, 2021. He was born in Houston, TX on August 11, 1967. Andy was a beloved husband to Vicki for 23 years, loving father to Michaela and Hollis, and the best grandpa in the world to Maddox. He is preceded in death by his dad, Gaylon Taylor. Andy is survived by his wife, Vicki Swinford Taylor; daughter, Michaela Victoria Taylor; son, Hollis Leon Taylor; grandson, Maddox Andrew Taylor; mother, Judy Taylor; brother, Gaylon Taylor; and a large family of loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Andy will always be remembered for his kindness and gentle ways. He loved God with all his heart and received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 21. He loved his family dearly. Andy ran the good race and fought the good fight. We hold fast to God’s promises and will join him for eternity in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oklahoma Heart Hospital Research Foundation. Service arrangements are by Crawford Family Funeral Service, Edmond, OK.
