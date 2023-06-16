Andria Hannum
Andria Hannum
SAN MARCOS — Andria Ann (Bade) Hannum, 40, was called home by her Lord, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. She was born November 9, 1982 in Cuero to Dennis and Carol (Wehmann) Bade.
Andria graduated from Yoakum High in 2001 and went on to graduate from UT-Austin in 2006 with a degree in Biology and Ecology Evolution and Behavior. She taught in the Rockport-Fulton area until joining the staff at San Marcos Academy. She was a superb teacher and was named “Outstanding Teacher of the Year” at San Marcos Academy. She married her beloved Michael Hannum in January 2015 and Andria became the Mom to two beautiful daughters, Emma Rose and Ava Dawn. Life was wonderful until Andria was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2019. Andria was a fighter and did not want to give up! She continued teaching and demonstrated poise and grace through this difficult time and was an inspiration to her students and peers. Throughout her journey, her faith remained her strong hold and she left her legacy of love, kindness and faith for all of us. May God comfort her loving family and give them peace.
Survivors are her husband, Michael Don Hannum of San Marcos and two daughters, Emma Rose and Ava Dawn Hannum; parents Dennis and Carol Bade of Yoakum; mother-in-law, Gayle Hannum of Startzville; Uncle Mike and Aunt Susan Wehmann of Yoakum; cousin, Hallie Hall of Yoakum; a host of friends and stupendous students that she loved.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruby and Doug Sansom, Elmer Wehmann; Willard and Esta Lee Bade.
Visitation 9 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Thebeau officiating. Private burial to follow at Hermann Sons Cemetery
Pallbearers are Larry Warren, Jamie Scott, James Portis, Greg Karl, Richard Pinson and Danny Adams.
Memorials may be made to Hannum Educational Fund at Crossroads Bank in Yoakum for daughters, Emma and Ava Hannum.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.