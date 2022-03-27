Angela Marie Nichols
VICTORIA — It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Angela Marie Nichols. She was one of the most kind-hearted women to grace this earth with her presence.
Angela-Ang or Angie to those closest to her-was born September 4, 1980, in the small town of Goshen, Indiana. She attended Goshen High School, where she excelled in not only academics but in music. She began her musical endeavors in the sixth grade as a trumpet player and after many years, made the transition to playing the French horn. She was active in jazz band, pep band, concert band and marching band. Angie received many accolades in high school and chose to complete her undergraduate studies at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
After receiving her business degree in 2003, she spent a short time in Indiana before moving to Victoria, Texas, where she made a seamless transition into teaching business classes to the students of V.I.S.D. from 2004-2014. During that time, she continued her own education and received her master’s degree in educational leadership and administration in 2013 from the University of Houston-Victoria. In 2014, Angie began teaching at Cuero, I.S.D., where she became their multimedia educator to students and colleagues alike.
Angie was a fun-loving lady, an animal lover and all-around special person. She was kind, determined and adventurous. She loved her family, her dogs and turtles, photography and birds, karaoke and traveling. She used words like “goober” and “cool beans”. Her smile was as infectious as her energy.
Angie was diagnosed with cervical cancer in March of 2020. She fought and beat it in June 2020. Unfortunately, by November 2021 the cancer returned and had become metastatic.
Angie is survived by her husband Randall Nichols; her parents Samuel and Janice Pearson; siblings Ira Pearson and Shara (Rebekah) Hardeson; and six children, Cullen Ardner, Kaley Ardner, Scott (Christie) Nichols, Sarah Nichols, Seth Nichols, and Riley Nichols; as well as her two beautiful grandchildren Hannah and Kaleb Nichols. She is also survived by her uncles and aunts, Steve (Mavis) Miller, Dave Miller, Randy (Sue) Miller and Scott (Mary) Pearson.
There will never be a sweeter soul to walk this earth. We are all blessed to have had her in our lives, and for that, she will be forever missed.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a chapel service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
