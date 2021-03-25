Angela Schroeder
VICTORIA — Angela T. Schroeder, 92, passed away on March 19, 2021. She was born in Yorktown, Texas on March 17, 1929 to the late Philip Migura and Agnes Janyssek Migura.
In 1965, her husband Henry Schroeder established Schroeder Refrigeration Company, Inc. They operated the business for over 50 years. While growing up in Yorktown, Texas, Angela worked at her parent’s car dealership, The Yorktown Park Garage.
Angela was a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She served on the Nazareth Academy and St. Joseph High School PTAs.
Angela is preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Henry W. Schroeder; brother, Justin P. Migura of Houston and sister, Helen P. Jendrzey of Yorktown.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Miguel) Ortiz of Houston and Robin (Vince) Roznovsky of Cypress; son, Phil (Geri) Schroeder of Victoria; grandchildren, Roddy Arnold, Clint (Stormi) Arnold, Aleece Schroeder, Chris (Megan) Roznovsky, Jory (Adam) Achttien; great grandchildren, Drake, Gage, Olivia and Sayler Arnold, Piper and Colby Roznovsky, and Hewitt and Henly Achttien; great-great grandchild, Skye Comacho.
Angela will lie in state on Thursday, March 25th from 9am-5pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Rosary will be held at 1pm on Friday, March 26th at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:30pm with Father Gary Janak presiding. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Josie Garza, Mary Ellen, Faye, Minga, Beulah, and Ofelia for their generous and loving care during her illness.
