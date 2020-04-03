ANGELINA MEYER YOAKUM - Angelina Grube Meyer, age 81, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born September 12, 1938 in Hochheim to Paul and Mary Ann Staglik Grube. She was a homemaker. Survivors: daughters, Susan Meyer of Yoakum and Donna Caravello (Ed) of Bellville; sons, Kenneth Meyer (Amy) of Yoakum and Robert Meyer (Tracey) of Lake Jackson; grandchildren, Chassidy Rush, Misty Broadbent, Desiree Armstrong, Kayla Gongora, Rebecca Caravello, Lauren Gongora, Taryn Meyer, Derek Meyer, E.J. Caravello, Kamren Meyer, Jack Caravello and Jack Meyer: 6 great-grandchildren: sisters, Bertha Thomas and Annie Mae Barcak both of Yoakum. Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Robert "Sonny" Meyer; infant son, David Meyer; sister, Agnes Leist; brothers, Richard Grube, Johnnie Grube, Ervin Grube and Paul Grube. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: grandsons. Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's choice. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

