ANGELINE PETRU SHINER - Angeline Petru, 85, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born December 22, 1934 in Dryer to the late Ludwig and Natalia (Hagendorf) Caka. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and the Altar Society. She worked at Circle Y for more than 20 years and retired to enjoy gardening, her computer, cooking great meals and enjoying her beloved family. Survivors are devoted husband of 67 years, Melvin Petru of Shiner; daughter, Susan Allen (Barry) of Seguin; sons, Eugene Petru of Lufkin, William Petru (Melanie) of Shiner and Donnie Petru (Brenda) of Gonzales; 9 grandchildren, Kim Macek (Travis), Kevin Petru (Farrah), Daniel Allen (Katie), Jamie Kalisek (CJ Wilson), Laura Petru, Morgan Mills (Jenna), Brandi Pish (Dusty), Elizabeth Crow (Kelby) and John Petru; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 sisters, Stacy Huser, Pauline Kelly, Patsy Wegener (Perry), Frances Randow (George) and Carolyn Gilbert (Billy); 3 brothers, Theodore Caka, Robert Caka (Joy) and Kenneth Caka (Debbie); numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jeffery Petru; infant sister, Marie; sister-in-law, Dorothy Caka; brothers-in-law, Robert Pohler, Lawrence Kelly, and Franklin Huser. Visitation 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her family. Memorials may be given to Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Daughters. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
