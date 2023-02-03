Angelita Alvarado Garcia
VICTORIA — Angelita Alvarado Garcia, age 89, passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, January 31st, 2023. She was born April 1st, 1933, to the late Jose R. Alvarado and Olivia Falcon in Taft, Texas.
She is survived by her daughters Norma Kasper (John) of San Antonio, Dolores Rios (Martin) and Patricia Roberts (Alan) of Victoria, Tx; sons Apolonio Garcia Jr (Mary), Martin Garcia (Janet), John Garcia, and Adam Garcia (Marcia) of Victoria, Tx. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. .
Angelita is preceded by death by her husband Apolonio V. Garcia, her son Daniel “Duke” Garcia, parents, her sisters Anita Briones, Amelia Bonuz and brother Jose Alvarado Jr.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, from 5-8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at Our Lady of Sorrows at 8:15am on Monday, February 6th, 2023, with Funeral Mass to begin at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Garcia, Martin Rios III, Jason Garcia, Christopher Garcia, Jacob Garcia, Joshua Garcia, Joseph Garcia, Crystal Knox, and Cristiana Gilbert.
Special thanks to staff at Hospice of South Texas to Dr. Meyer, Olivia Rivas, Lucy Acosta, and Santos Ramirez.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria Texas, 361-575-3212
