Angelita Escalona
VICTORIA — Angelita “Angie” Escalona peacefully entered Eternal rest at the age of 86 on November 30, 2021. She was born on January 6, 1935 to the late Maximo and Anita “Annie” (Garcia) Olivares and was a lifelong resident of Victoria, TX.
For many years, Angie served as a foster mother for Victoria children in need of a loving home. She was also a dedicated volunteer for her parish, helping with a wide variety of tasks and projects including helping at the resale shop. Above all, Angie was devoted to prayer and being a living example of Christian love to her family and community.
As a homemaker for over 60 years, Angie perfected many traditional Mexican dishes including her delicious homemade tortillas, fideo, and home grown garden green beans. Her food nourished bodies, while her laughter and love nourished the souls of those around her. Angie would often listen to music and work on puzzles in her free time. She found joy in cleaning, reading, cooking, and spending late afternoon hours sitting with her husband under the shade of their favorite backyard tree.
Angie is survived by her three children: Anna (Aaron) Townsend, Martin (Rose) Escalona, and Antonio (Julie) Escalona. She is also survived by seven of her thirteen siblings: Pauline (Lorenzo) Hinojosa, Mary Ann (Ernest) Zepeda, Lupe (Daniel) Martinez, Janie (Manuel) Ybarbo, Lasaro (Irma) Olivares, Manuel (Lupita) Olivares, and Frank (Laya) Olivares.
Angie was a loving grandmother and she leaves behind ten grandchildren: Levi (Brittany) Steele, Laura Leigh (Brandon) Mitchell, Claudia and Thomas Townsend, Veronica (Conrad) Leipold, Elizabeth (Samuel) Escalona, Maile, Noah, Joshua, and Christian Escalona. Angie is also survived by four great-grandchildren who she was fortunate to spend much of her last year with: Mason and Ethan Mitchell, Colt and Aayla Steele.
In addition to her parents, Angie is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Everisto Escalona who died in January 2021, and six of her siblings including her twin sister Helen Ybarbo, Isabel Molina, Josephine Arellano, Roque Olivares, Grace Olivares, and Serapio Olivares.
The family would like to thank Hospice of South TX, Dr. Ferrell and his staff, Home Instead, and her caregiver Janie Reyes.
Pallbearers will include Martin Escalona, Antonio Escalona, Aaron Townsend, Levi Steele, Renee Ybarbo, and Richard Arellano.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
