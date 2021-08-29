Angelita Espinoza
Castillo
LAWARD — Angelita Espinoza Castillo, 87, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born in Bastrop, Texas to the late Severo and Rumalda Luna Espinoza on May 28, 1934. Angelita married the love of her life, Jose G. Castillo on September 24, 1949 in Saginaw, Michigan. Together they enjoyed 49 years of marriage until his passing on January 25, 1999. She was a devoted wife, mother, and caregiver.
In addition to her parents, Severo and Rumalda Luna Espinoza, she is preceded in death by her husband; Jose G. Castillo, sons; Jose Angel Castillo and Jesse Castillo, daughter; San Juanita Castillo, sister; Jesusita E. Hernandez, brother; Jimmy Espinoza, and grandson; Jimmy Castillo, whom she raised like a son, infant grandson Javier Jimenez, and infant granddaughter, Melissa Garcia.
Angelita is survived by her daughters; Sally Jimenez, DeeDee (Obie) Garcia, Corrie Jimenez, and Veronica (Eloy) Rohrman, sons; Robert Castillo, Bernardo Castillo, Joe Castillo, Jr., Pastor Ruben (Shelley) Castillo, Edward (Doris) Castillo, and Juan Castillo, sisters; Petra Hernandez, Lupe (Gilbert) Talamantez, and Lydia Espinoza, brothers; Jose Guerra, Eddie (Tencha) Espinoza, and Larry Espinoza, forty grandchildren , seventy-eight great-grandchildren, eight great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., all at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca, Texas with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Burial immediately following at Red Bluff Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Castillo, Mario Gaytan, Ben Castillo, Martin Salazar, Jr., Joe Angel Castillo, John Edward Castillo, Steven Castillo and Ryan Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Eloy Rohrman, Jose Jimenez, Francisco Jimenez, Xavier Salazar, Sierra Salazar, Obie Garcia, Jr., Bernie Garcia, Bobby Castillo, Wally Castillo, Edward Castillo, Robert Castillo, Jesse Castillo, James Jimenez, Cody Castillo, Christian Castillo, Christopher Castillo, Cole Castillo, Paul “Curly” Espinoza, Jay Salazar and Leonard Hernandez.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
