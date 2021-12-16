Angelita Gutierrez
PORT LAVACA — The Matriarch of the Gutierrez Family has passed. Angelita “Angie” Gutierrez was from Bloomington, Texas and moved with her family, the late Santiago and Manuela Olivares Perez, to Port Lavaca, Texas as a child. Many Calhoun High Students may remember Mrs. Gutierrez as the driving force behind the countless Scholarships made available to the Graduates of Calhoun High School. Mrs. Gutierrez dedicated her service to the American G.I. Forum, Chapter 317-F, Port Lavaca, TX. For more than 30 years she served as a member and Chairwoman of the Ladies Auxiliary. For her outstanding achievements she was inducted into the Texas American G.I. Forum Hall of Fame. Mrs. Gutierrez was also a dedicated mother, grandmother and friend whose laughter and whit will be missed dearly by all. She was a member of the Port Lavaca Bowling League for 20 years.
Visitation will be Friday, December 17, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with burial at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Rudy Sainz, Robert Calzada, Frank Rendon, Danny and Damien Gutierrez and Robert Cumpian. Honorary Pallbearers are Kevin Gutierrez and Joey Lawless.
Mrs. Gutierrez is preceded in death by her late husband Guadalupe, “Lupe”, Gutierrez Sr.; her eldest son Danny Gutierrez and 2 grandchildren Johnny and Elizabeth Lawless.
She is survived by her daughters Barbara Gutierrez, Mary Gutierrez, and Irene Gutierrez; son Lupe Gutierrez, Jr.; brother Henry Perez; 9 grandchildren Dannie, David, Damien, Kaleena, Michael and Kristina Gutierrez, Joey Lawless, Kimberly and Monica Sauceda; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter.
Mommy we love you so much. You are missed but never forgotten.
