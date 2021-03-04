Angelita Molina
VICTORIA — Angelita H. Molina, 96, of Victoria, passed away on February 27, 2021. Angelita was born April 24, 1924 in Robstown, Texas to Sisto and Angelita Saucedo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Molina and daughter, Carolina Conchola. She is survived by her daughters Gloria Contreras (Raymond) and Angie Plata (Manuel), sons; Ruben Hernandez (Geneva), Roy Hernandez (Priscilla), Anselmo Hernandez (Sandra), and Joe Hernandez as well as her beloved twenty-three grandchildren and thirty-eight great-grandchildren. Services are being held under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home on Monday, March 8th at Our Lady of Sorrows. Visitation will begin at 11:45am with a rosary starting at 12:30pm and a 1:00pm mass with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are Henry Contreras, Michael Contreras, Robert Conchola, Phillip Conchola, Isaac Hernandez, Jonathan Hernandez and honorary pallbearers, Manuel Hernandez and Manuel Plata.

