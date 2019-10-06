ANGELITA MONTEZ VICTORIA - Angelita Montez, age 83, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born on December 16, 1935 in Victoria, Texas to the late Margarito Montez and Julianna Cervantez Montez. She is survived by her Sisters; Molly Ramirez, Margaret Ulmer, Ninfa Vela all of Victoria, Sarah Trevino of Port Lavaca and Brother; Ernest Montez (Vera) of Victoria. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sister; Herlinda Benavidez and Brother; Gonzalo Montez. Visitation will begin on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 9am until 10:45am at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum in Victoria. Pallbearers will be Ashley Moreno, Elena Ramirez, Ernest Montez, Ernest Montez Jr., Manuel Santos and Natalie Thompson. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialists are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (5)
- Virtus Group official makes quiet visit to Victoria County (4)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal (3)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (3)
- Without insurance, man's life hangs in balance (3)
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (2)
- 2 arrested on murder charges in Goliad County (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.