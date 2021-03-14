Angelita Saenz
HOUSTON — Angelita Saenz passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday March 4, 2021 at the age 88.
She was born on October 12, 1932 in Victoria, Texas to Atanasio and Clotilda Martinez. She married the love of her life Juan R Saenz on February 9, 1958 who preceded her in death in 2003.
Angie is survived by her two daughters Lisa and son in law Richard May, Sandra and son in law Matt Wissing, son in law Daniel Protz, spouse to her oldest daughter Susan who passed away in 2014. She also is survived by her grandchildren Christina, Tiffany, Gregory, Jason, John, Nicholas, and Jessica. Plus, nine great grandchildren. In addition to her immediate family, Angie leaves behind an incredible extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Angie dedicated her life to caring for her family, she was wonderful spouse, devoted mother, and the best grandmother. She treasured her grandchildren and spent many years caring for them. One of her favorite past times was hosting family dinners. If you were ever lucky enough to have one of her homemade corn tortillas you will agree they were the absolute best, especially the cheese filled ones. In her free time, she also enjoyed many different arts and crafts including sewing and painting ceramics.
Funeral mass will be held 11:30am. Friday, March 19, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Houston, TX. Burial will follow in the Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.
Family is requesting that guests wear mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s association at www.alz.org.

