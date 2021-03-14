Angelita Saenz
HOUSTON — Angelita Saenz passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday March 4, 2021 at the age 88.
She was born on October 12, 1932 in Victoria, Texas to Atanasio and Clotilda Martinez. She married the love of her life Juan R Saenz on February 9, 1958 who preceded her in death in 2003.
Angie is survived by her two daughters Lisa and son in law Richard May, Sandra and son in law Matt Wissing, son in law Daniel Protz, spouse to her oldest daughter Susan who passed away in 2014. She also is survived by her grandchildren Christina, Tiffany, Gregory, Jason, John, Nicholas, and Jessica. Plus, nine great grandchildren. In addition to her immediate family, Angie leaves behind an incredible extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Angie dedicated her life to caring for her family, she was wonderful spouse, devoted mother, and the best grandmother. She treasured her grandchildren and spent many years caring for them. One of her favorite past times was hosting family dinners. If you were ever lucky enough to have one of her homemade corn tortillas you will agree they were the absolute best, especially the cheese filled ones. In her free time, she also enjoyed many different arts and crafts including sewing and painting ceramics.
Funeral mass will be held 11:30am. Friday, March 19, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Houston, TX. Burial will follow in the Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.
Family is requesting that guests wear mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s association at www.alz.org.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Abbott's decision on rescinding mask mandate and opening all businesses is shocking (5)
- Letter: Pro-hunting advocate is dismayed by youth hunting program in Riverside Park (5)
- Culture War (8)
- Letter: Right messages but wrong messenger (4)
- Letter: Building new schools is not necessary at this time (3)
- Letter: Reader disappointed by choice of column (3)
- UPDATED: Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy dies unexpectedly Friday evening (2)
- Victoria officials concerned over Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate and business capacity limits (2)
- Morning of Reflection to provide spiritual tools for everyday life (1)
- Masks will be required in Victoria-run buildings after state mandate is lifted (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.