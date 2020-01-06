ANITA ANNIE LOUISE VILLARREAL PORT O'CONNOR - Anita Louise Villarreal, lovingly known as "Annie", 83 a native of Port O'Connor, Texas went to her eternal rest, Wednesday, January 1st, 2020. Family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary, Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, rosary will be recited at 6:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM, Monday, January 6th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 112 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor, with Father Max Landman officiating. Burial will follow at Port O'Connor Cemetery. Annie was born the only child to Tomasa Villarreal, June 18, 1936. Annie worked alongside her mother and other family members at the family seafood business, "Villarreal Crab Company", she and her aunts and cousins stirred and bake up many dishes over the years for the locals and vacationers to enjoy. Annie was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, participating in numerous activities. She enjoyed reading, watching movies and listening to music, and was always up for a good episode of, "General Hospital". Annie was preceded in death by her mother, Tomasa Villarreal; grandmother, Guadalupe Villarreal; uncles, Joe Villarreal, Jr. and Andrew Villarreal; aunt, Rosa Villarreal; and several other aunts and uncles. Annie is survived by numerous cousins and other loving extended family. Memorial donations in Annie's memory may be sent to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Port O'Connor. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
