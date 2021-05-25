Anita G. Escobar
VICTORIA — Anita G. Escobar, 71, of Victoria passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born in Vanderbilt to the late Ted Telesfordo Garza and Conception DeLaGarza. Anita is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Escobar (Jerry Hartl), son, Robert Escobar (Janie Escobar), brother, Raymond Garza, along with 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roberto A. Escobar, daughter, Mary Ann Gutierrez, 4 sisters, and 5 brothers. A Visitation and Rosary will be held at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 4 pm - 8 pm. A Service will be held at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 9am with interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
