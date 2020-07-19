ANITA HOLDER TIVOLI - Anita Holder, age 66 of Tivoli passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born June 8, 1954 in Beeville to the late Encarnacion Garza and Inez Arredondo Garza. She is survived by her husband, Clarence "CE" Holder Jr. of Tivoli; sons, Chris Holder (Ganon) of Colorado and Justin Holder of Tivoli; sisters, Rosa "Molly" Perez of Victoria and Paula Arriazola (Johnny) of Cuero, Estella Gonzales (Leon) of Placedo, and Mary Elizondo of Victoria. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Chona Garza and brother, Juan A. Garza. Visitation will begin Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9am with a Prayer Service to begin at 10am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow to Tivoli Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ray Elizondo, Leon Gonzales, Jr., Molly Grace Garcia, Arnulfo Gonzales, Jay Garcia, and Oscar Perez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
