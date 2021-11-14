Anita Jean Causey
CUERO — Anita Jean Causey, 75, of Cuero went to her eternal resting place in heaven on Thursday, November 11, 2021. She was born July 20, 1946 in Cuero to William and Lorene Gatlin Buch. She was a registered nurse for forty plus years. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, playing the piano and crocheting. She looked forward to the wildflowers of spring and enjoyed watching and observing hummingbirds. Jean had a love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was a dedicated, life member of the First Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Matt) Stone of Cypress, Charla (Bobby) Jones of Cuero and Cheryl Sweet of Cuero; sister, Betsy Buch of San Antonio; grandchildren, Sterling Stone of Cypress, Kayla (Logan) Pickett of Cuero, Crockett Sweet of Wimberley and Levi (Layton) Jones of Tomball and great-grandson, Walker Pickett of Cuero. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Martha Hudgeons and brother, David Buch. Visitation will be held Monday, November 15, 2021, 5 - 7pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10 am at First Baptist Church with Dr. Glenn Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Matt Stone, Bobby Jones, Pat Myers, Levi Jones, Logan Pickett, Crockett Sweet and Trent Watson. Honorary Pallbearers include Lettie Hudgeons, Tammy Boehl, Anna Arnim, Susan Ocker and Georgia Cessor. Memorial Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
