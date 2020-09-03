Anita June Martinez
GOLIAD — Our beloved sister, aunt and friend Anita June Martinez passed away with her family by her side on August 30, 2020 at the age of 62. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 24, 1958.
She will be lovingly remembered by her surviving brothers Logan Martinez of Dayton, OH, Craig Martinez of San Francisco, CA and Tommy Martinez of Victoria, TX.
She was predeceased by her loving parents Manuel B. Martinez and Rebecca Martinez both of Goliad, TX, brother Steve Martinez and sister Blanca Martinez also of Goliad, TX.
A visitation will be held at 12 to 4 p.m., on Friday September 4, 2020 at Grace funeral home 214 N Market St., Goliad, Tx with a funeral service following at 4 p.m. A private burial at an undisclosed location will be held for immediate family only. Thoughts and prayers may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements under the care of Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St, Goliad, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (8)
- A Culture of Deceit (7)
- Inpatient psychiatric unit would fill critical gap in local needs (1)
- Video: Police put hood on Black man killed by asphyxiation (1)
- Letter: Trump administration has nothing to do with the Postal Service issues (1)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (1)
- Letter: This great republic will survive (1)
- Victoria officials urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Laura strengthens (1)
- Syndicated Column: Long-term economic forecast for Texas metropolitan areas (1)
- In Good Company:: Moten installed as president of VPEN (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.