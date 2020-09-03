Anita June Martinez
Anita June Martinez
GOLIAD — Our beloved sister, aunt and friend Anita June Martinez passed away with her family by her side on August 30, 2020 at the age of 62. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 24, 1958.
She will be lovingly remembered by her surviving brothers Logan Martinez of Dayton, OH, Craig Martinez of San Francisco, CA and Tommy Martinez of Victoria, TX.
She was predeceased by her loving parents Manuel B. Martinez and Rebecca Martinez both of Goliad, TX, brother Steve Martinez and sister Blanca Martinez also of Goliad, TX.
A visitation will be held at 12 to 4 p.m., on Friday September 4, 2020 at Grace funeral home 214 N Market St., Goliad, Tx with a funeral service following at 4 p.m. A private burial at an undisclosed location will be held for immediate family only. Thoughts and prayers may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements under the care of Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St, Goliad, Texas.

