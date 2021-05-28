Anita Martinez Cavazos
INEZ — Anita Martinez Cavazos, age 73, met her eternal rest in Victoria, TX, on May 24th, 2021. She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Anita’s beautiful green eyes could brighten any room she entered. She was a jokester, had many friends, and loved to laugh.
She was a graduate of Industrial High School. She began her career in journalism at the Jackson County Herald Tribune (formally Edna Herald). There she started as a typesetter and worked her way up to Family Scope Society Editor. She was a gifted writer and would spend approximately the next 40 years there before retiring in 2009. All the while she and her high school sweetheart Steve Cavazos Jr. were busy raising five children of their own.
She is survived by her best friend, Steve Cavazos Jr. of Inez, daughter Mary-Felicia (Alan) of Victoria, daughter Stephanie (Duane) of Edna, son Steve III (Adrian) of Memphis, TN, daughter Candice of Austin, granddaughter Shelby (Bobby) of Victoria, and also her beloved great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Pablo G. Martinez and Concepcion Pulido Martinez; brother, Richard Martinez; Steve Cavazos Sr., Dolores Cavazos Palacios, Lucy Cavazos, Chocho and Lucy Garibay, and her baby boy Christopher Steve.
Funeral services will take place at Rosewood Funeral Home in Victoria, on Saturday May 29th. The visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a rosary, with the funeral beginning at 12 p.m. Reception to follow in The Cottage at Bomb Diggity in Inez, TX. Pallbearers are Alan Whitson, Duane Muncrief, Adrian Vargas, Bobby Rangel, James Mutchler, Hector Martinez, Martin Martinez, and David Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are Victoria Dialysis Peritoneal Department: Caitlyn Guajardo, Kim Tucker, Krishna Kirby, and Twin Pines B-Wing.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
