Anita Partida Gonzales, 64, passed away on Thursday, August 13th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17th from 5-7pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 18th at 1pm at Grace Funeral Home with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Anita is survived by her husband of 40 years, Amado Gonzales III; sons, Moses Gonzales (Marybel Flores), Christopher Gonzales, and Stephen Gonzales; daughter, Christina Gonzales (Carlos Zavala); grandchildren, Alyssa Rodriguez, Nicole Rodriguez, Sydney Gonzales, Destiney Gonzales, Maya Gonzales, Gage Gonzales, Gabriel Gonzales, Gracie Gonzales, Elouisa Gonzales and Christian Zavala; numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews; along with other loving family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Partida; son, Amado Gonzales IV; 4 siblings; and mother-in-law, Angie Gonzales.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
