Anita Partida Gonzales, 64, passed away on Thursday, August 13th, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 18th at 1:00pm at Grace Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.