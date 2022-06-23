Anita Poncio Garcia
VICTORIA — Anita Poncio Garcia, 79, of Victoria, passed from this earth, Friday, June 17, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Thursday, June 23rd, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria, a Rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00PM, Friday, June 24th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date; Anita will be laid to rest with her late husband, Saragosa Garcia, Jr. Pallbearers will be Sammy Garcia, Sr., Sammy Garcia, Jr., Paul Chambers, John Davila, Roland Sanchez, and John Garcia.
Anita was born October 1st, 1942, in McFaddin, Texas to the late Federico and Magdalena Vasquez Poncio. Anita married her love, Saragosa Garcia, Jr., August 26, 1966, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Anita enjoyed spending time cultivating her flower garden; she always wanted to share her flowers to brighten the world around her. Spending time in Rockport at Fulton Beach and cruising around with “Popo,” always made her smile. Anita’s grandchildren will miss spending time with her, going to eat at her favorite places, “Golden Corral” and “Ramsey’s.” Anita loved to stay up on the latest gossip of the stars and the news. Some of her favorite shows were Fox News, Case Closed, Cops and 90 Day Fiancé. She could catch you up on the latest news any time you saw her. Anita was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Federico and Magdalena Poncio; her husband of over 50 years, Saragosa Garcia, Jr.; sister, Jesusa Perez; and brother, Julian Poncio.
Anita is survived by her son, Sammy Garcia and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Yvette Garcia and her husband, Paul Chambers; sisters, Estella Garcia and her husband, Guadalupe and Katy Gomez; brother, Robert Poncio, Sr.; grandchildren, Sammy Garcia, Jr., Star Celeste Chambers, Ruri Rei Chambers, Von Christion Chambers, Alexander Night Chambers; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Making the case (6)
- Letter: Guns and government (2)
- McConaughey, Abbott illustrate our stark divide on guns (2)
- RINO (2)
- Victoria rancher Wayne Dierlam remembered for service, kindness (1)
- JEANNE ELIZABETH SHIELDS THOMAS (1)
- Cheryl Lynn Williams (1)
- Richard Rendon (1)
- Syndicated Column: Making Sense: Stopping future school shootings starts at home (1)
- Body of evidence suggests De Leon burial ground doesn't hold Victoria's founder (1)
- Fire marshal urges fireworks ban ahead of July 4th because of drought conditions (1)
- Guest column: Let’s move to Australia, where they confiscate mass murder weapons (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.