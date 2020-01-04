ANITA ANNIE LOUISE VILLARREAL PORT O'CONNOR - Annie Villarreal, 83 a life long resident of Port O'Connor, passed away January 1st, 2020. Annie's family and friends will gather for visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin, Port Lavaca, with Rosary recited at 6:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30AM on Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 112 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor. Burial will follow at Port O'Connor Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net.
