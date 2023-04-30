Ann Brelsford Wagener
NIXON — On Friday, April 28, 2023, Ann Brelsford Wagener left this world and entered her Savior’s loving arms.
Ann was born July 11, 1930 to George Burgess and Frances Bridges Brelsford in Nixon, Texas. She graduated from Nixon High School in 1948, then spent one semester at Southwest Texas Teachers’ College before coming home and marrying her high school sweetheart. She and W. L. (Bill) Wagener were united in marriage August 14, 1949 at the First Baptist Church in Nixon.
Ann worked for a time at Nixon State Bank as a teller before joining Tex-Hens, Inc. and later Holmes Foods as a bookkeeper. She remained there until her retirement in 1999. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nixon and enjoyed her time with the UMW. She served as Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. As most of you know, bingo was a favorite pastime, as well as visiting casinos and enjoying the slots. She did enjoy her time spent at the Main Drug having coffee with friends. She loved cooking, gardening and collecting recipes and cookbooks. Watching the Spurs or Cowboys made her day complete. Nothing made her happier than big family gatherings, the most recent being the Easter celebration held at the family’s camp house near Dewville.
Granny Ann put her Lord and her family before anything else. She and Bill had three children, Mimi (Scott) Schendel, Richard and Laura Wagener. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Chris Schendel, Jaci (Dan) Kelleher, Kalli (Sam) Lindsey, Erin (Tim) Boeder, Brittany (Bill) Scarff, Bryce Wagener and Lance Benavidez. Her pride and joy were her eight great-grandchildren: Colin and Miles Kelleher; Sammy, Ben, and Lucas Lindsey; and Meyer, Brooks, and August Boeder.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her son. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister Mary Alice Kerr as well as numerous nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Nixon followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Audrey Hewell officiating. Interment will follow in the Nixon Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the FUMC Nixon YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/
@nixonfumc2099/streams.
Serving as Pallbearers will be her seven grandchildren with Thomas Wagener, Hilmer Wagener, Jr., Norman Coleman, Pete Gaytan, Sr., Harold Mahan, and Scott Schendel serving as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church of Nixon, P.O. Box 20, Nixon, Texas 78140, the Nixon Cemetery Association, P.O Box 427, Nixon, Texas 78140, or to the donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
