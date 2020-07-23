ANN C. BUDAUS VICTORIA - Ann C. Budaus, 91 Ann C. Budaus, 91, a native Texan, passed away July 18, 2020 in Victoria, Texas. Family and friends will gather for visitation Wednesday, July 22nd at Grace Memory Chapel at Memory Gardens, 8819 US Hwy 87 North in Victoria from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 23rd at 3:00PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 402 S. Main St. in Victoria. Burial to at St. Procopius Cemetery in Louise, Texas at 5:30. Memorial donations in Ann's memory may be sent to Hospice of South Texas or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
