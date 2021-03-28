Ann Christiansen
VICTORIA — Bera Ann Seaman Christiansen died peacefully in her sleep on March 19, 2021 at the age of 69. Ann was born in Victoria, Texas on November 6, 1951 to Harry Milton Seaman Jr. and Doris Deats Seaman and was the youngest of seven children. Ann was a lifelong resident of Victoria; she graduated from Victoria High School in 1969 then attended Victoria College and The University of Houston Victoria. She retired Citizens Medical Center. Ann is survived by her sister Dorothy Jean Carney (John) of West Fork, Arkansas and brother William Thomas Seaman of Houston, Texas as well as many adoring nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her partner of 37 years, Donald Kokemoor, her parents Harry and Doris Seaman, her brothers Harry M Seaman III, John Deats Seaman, George Lucien Seaman and Robert Wayne Seaman. Those she left behind will miss her delicious cooking, easy laugh, and sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org), America Heart Association (heart.org) or the charity of your choice.
