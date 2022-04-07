Ann Grace Glass
EDNA — Ann Grace Glass, 88, of Edna, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Ann was born on Monday, November 6, 1933, in Yoakum, Texas to Morrison Parker and Jane Robbins Parker. She attended and graduated from Yoakum High School in 1951. On December 23, 1952, Ann married the love of her life, George Edward Glass. Ann attended and graduated from Corpus Christi State University with a Masters Degree in Nursing, and a Masters Degree in Education, she was a retired registered nurse, a nursing instructor at Wharton Jr. College, an avid Harley Davidson touring cyclist nationwide with her husband, and a gifted furniture builder. Ann was also a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Ann is survived by her loving family, daughter Melody Glass Egg and husband Donald Egg of Ganado, son, Scott Glass and wife Sarah Glass of Wharton, her four grandchildren, Travis Glass and wife Caree, Crystal Glass Christopher and husband Ryan Christopher, Ross Egg and wife Macy Egg and Will Egg, her five great-grandchildren, Christopher Glass, Justin Glass, Kelly Glass, Anna Christopher and Max Christopher.
Visitation will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church of Edna, located at 504 Dugger Street, Edna, Texas, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 am. Burial will be a private family service at a later date in Yoakum, Texas Honorary Pallbearers are: Ross Egg, Will Egg, Travis Glass, Crystal Christopher, and James Lee Dagg. The family of Ann would like to especially thank Kim Hicks, and her staff, Charles Reckaway, Minnie Pearl Bulot, and Lariet Girndt. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church at 504 Dugger Street, Edna, Texas 77957, or the choice of the donor. Services have been entrusted to Jeff Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
