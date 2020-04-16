ANN MARIE FRANCES GOSIER GRIMSLEY VICTORIA - Ann Marie Francis Gosier Grimsley, 87, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She lived in Victoria from 1966 - 2005, before retiring to Corpus Christi. She was born in Watertown, NY on September 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Thurston and Lucille Wiley Gosier. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlos LaVerne Grimsley and her brothers, Donald and Joseph Gosier. She spent her life caring for others and always had the admiration and love of her family, friends and her many pets. Mrs. Grimsley retired from DeTar Hospital after 35 years of dedicated service as a nurse. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Dean) Campbell of Corpus Christi, Carla (Robert) Schneider of Huntington Beach, CA, Sarah (Troy) Trujillo of Austin, and Paula Nallie of Dallas; sons, Gregory Grimsley of Corpus Christi and Jeffery (Lisa) Grimsley of Sugarland; sisters, Jane (Michael) White and Doris (Timothy) Kilroy; brother, Richard Gosier all siblings of New York; 10 much loved grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. The family will hold a visitation on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Please call the funeral home for times on services. Pallbearers include Andrew Schneider, Lane Tate, Jason Buckler, Garrett Grimsley, Christopher Grimsley and Brandon Berger. Honorary pallbearers are Jeffery Grimsley and Gregory Grimsley. The family would like to recognize Legacy Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. The family requests that donations may be made in Mrs. Grimsley's memory to the SPCA of Texas or your favorite charity. Graveside Service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/colonialfhvictoria/ Share memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
