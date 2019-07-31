ANN HEBAL-GONZALEZ PHD., SUGARLAND - Ann Hebal-Gonzalez PhD., age 85, of Sugarland, she passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born on February 8, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late William Hebal and Matidle Dorothy Linder. She is survived by her sons; Peter Gonzalez (Emma), Robert Gonzalez (Jeanette) both of Sugarland, 1 Grandchild and 3 Great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband; Peter Gonzalez. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life to begin at 12:00pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Victoria, Texas. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas, 361-575-3212.

