Ann Lee Woodruff
June 26, 1948 - March 3, 2023
Ann Lee Woodruff of Dallas, Texas passed away on March 3, 2023 with her family beside her. She was born in Columbia, Missouri on June 26, 1948 to John F. Lee and Vivian I. Lee. She was one of four daughters in the Lee family.
Ann and her family moved to Victoria, Texas in 1959 when Ann was 11. She always looked back fondly on her early years in Columbia, MO. She graduated from Victoria High School in 1966 and went on to Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas where she graduated with a bachelor degree in Art in 1971.
While in college Ann became involved with Campus Crusade for Christ and through that ministry she placed her trust in Jesus as her Savior and Lord. This began a rich relationship with Jesus for the rest of her life.
Ann was devoted to her children and grandchildren and loved them well. Ann enjoyed playing tennis, painting, and weaving throughout her life.
Ann is survived by her former husband Kyle Woodruff and their three children and spouses, Marc and Amy Woodruff, John and Ashley Woodruff, Jill and Andy Meadows, and Ann’s eight grandchildren. Ann is also survived by her sisters, Prissy Lee and Carol Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Nancy Lee.
A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday March 18 at 2pm at the Christ Redeemer Church property at 4101 County Road 1006, McKinney, TX 75071. A reception followed afterwards.
