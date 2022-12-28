Ann Machalec
YOAKUM — Ann Elizabeth Chlastak Machalec, age 82, joined her Heavenly family Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born December 30, 1939 in Yoakum, the only child born to the late Joseph F. and Annie R. Rosenfelder Chlastak.
Ann had a strong belief in the Lord. She was a member of St. Joseph and St. Ann’s Catholic Churches. She was an excellent home-style cook and could whoop up a large meal in 15 minutes. Her hobbies were gardening, watching hummingbirds and cardinals, camping and traveling with family, bingo, dancing, playing Pokeno and going to Coushatta. Ann had numerous jobs during her long life. JC Penney’s, Kasper Wire Works, Joe’s Exxon, Specialty Printers, K C Hall and Turner Hall bingo. Her favorite color was pink. The family request you wear pink to her funeral in her honor.
She was Regent of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Our Lady of Guadalupe Court #206, KJZT #1, Yoakum Community Hospital Auxiliary, Hochheim Prairie Lodge #90, Altar Society, Garden Club and Hermann Sons. She graduated from St. Joseph High School and attended Baldwin Business College. Ann was Farm Bureau Beauty Queen 1955-1956.
Ann was a women of great poise, when one spoke with her on the phone, you could feel her smiling by the tone of her voice. She was loved!!!
Survived by husband of 64 years, Joseph Louis Machalec; sons; Kenneth Machalec (Jackie) of Houston, Joseph “Jo Jo” R. Machalec (Mary) of Yoakum, Michael Machalec of Yoakum, Robert Machalec of Houston; daughters; Carolyn Kennedy of Yoakum, Lisa Hrncir of Yoakum; Michael Pilat, Rock Bunch, Jenny Vigus; 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews and friends and also her furry friend, Prissy.
Proceeded in death by parents and great-granddaughter Abigail Rose Hrncir.
Visitation 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 with Rosary recited at 6:30 pm at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Monsignor John Peters officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Yoakum Community Hospital Auxiliary, or Yoakum Heritage Museum.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656
