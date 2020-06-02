ANN MARY VAUGHN WILLIAMS FORDTRAN - Ann Mary Vaughn Williams, third generation female cattle rancher, passed peacefully on her ranch in Fordtran, Texas on May 30, 2020. Her loving and devoted family was by her side when she gained her wings to be with her Lord and Savior. Ann Mary was born on January 22, 1953 to the late Wayne James "Buss" Vaughn and Annie Marie Nickel Vaughn, in Victoria, Texas. Ann Mary is survived by the love of her life, Robert Wayne Williams, Fordtran, Texas. Her best friend and devoted daughter, Marianne Anice Vaughn Bennett, Collin Bennett, Fordtran Texas. Ann Mary's pride and joy, Ann Marie "Monkey" Vaughn, granddaughter. She is also survived by her kind and loving stepson Cody Robert Williams, Christina Williams and their son Ross George Williams of Shiner, Texas. As well as many cousins, friends and her beloved animals. She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, maternal grandparents Tom Willie Nickel and Anice Lucille Brown, paternal grandparents James Otis Vaughn and Dixie Deene Smith Vaughn. Ann Mary was extremely proud of the legacy she is leaving behind to her daughter and granddaughter as being a 5th generation female cattle ranch operation. Her devout and loving husband Rob have worked tirelessly side by side for over 28 years running the cattle ranch that began over 100 years ago. Ann Mary will always be remembered for leaving her mark wherever she went. She was the most selfless, generous, kind and outspoken lady you would ever have the pleasure of knowing. Ann Mary was a phenomenal cook, exceptional wife, daughter, and friend. She was exceptionally passionate and loving about being a mother and grandmother. Ann Mary had a deep affection for her animals, but most fond of her Brahman cows, or as she affectionately referred to them as "her girls". All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them. She will be forever loved and missed, as the void left behind could never be filled. To celebrate her life, graveside services and burial will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:30 am, Thomaston Cemetery, Thomaston, Texas. Pallbearers are Richard Wallace, Brandon Mitchell, Robert Ramirez, Kaden Ramirez, Randy Chamrad, Francis Pavliska, Jeff Baranowski and Braxton Baranowski. Honorary Pallbearers are Brian Williams, Butch Kocian, Tommy Geistman, James Ray Williams, Cody Leopold, Bradly Tindall, Jonathan Tindall and Nathan Ceballos. Her family would also like to personally thank Dr. Daniel Dugi, Hope 4 Cancer, and Dr. Tony Jimenez for the love and compassion that was so effortlessly provided while in your care. Thank you to the nurses and friends who have helped during this time as well. A special thank you for Richard Wallace and Briana Bernal for your untiring support and devotion. Avery Greene, thank you for making her beautiful for her final send off. Thank you to Alexis Mendenhall, Deena Geistman, Kim Ramirez and Amber Dawn Wright for your continuing support and love. Kingslee "Lola" Mitchell we will never be able to find the words to express our gratitude for the impeccable and loving care you provided Ann Mary in her last days. To all of Ann Mary's friends and family who have called, provided meals, a shoulder and helped to provide support during this journey, Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. In Lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has set up an account at Yoakum National Bank in honor of Ann Mary Vaughn Williams, the funds are to assist those who need assistance while receiving care at Hope 4 Cancer. For additional information please contact Marianne Vaughn Bennett, mariannebennett84@aol.com. As Ann Mary would always say, "Vaya Con Dios"!!!! You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
