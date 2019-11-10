ANN ST. JULIAN VICTORIA - Ann St. Julian, 86, passed away November 5, 2019. Ann was born May 19, 1933 in Moulton, TX to the late Eleanore and John Louis Biehunko. Ann was known for being a sweet, kind lady who loved her family and visiting with dear friends. Ann is survived by her daughter, Kathy Perez (Manuel) of Victoria; sons, Steve St. Julian of Victoria, Richard St. Julian (Katherine) of Victoria, Kenneth St. Julian of Oregon; sister Mary Kay Chaney of McEwen, TN; grandchildren, Megan Perez, Kristin Wilkinson (Bobby), Ethan St. Julian, Rosalee St. Julian, Shanna Lo and great-grandson, Reagan Wilkinson. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth St. Julian and 2 brothers. Visitation is Monday, November 11, 2019 from 12-1 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to begin at 1PM. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers are Manuel Perez, Bobby Wilkinson, Doug Chaney and Daniel Balboa. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
