ANNA LEE EPLEY VICTORIA - Anna Lee Clemons Epley, 93, loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother peacefully left her earthly home for heaven on December 31, 2019. She was born in Corpus Christi to Gustave Edward Clemons and Lena Ida Wiemers Clemons, August 22, 1926. She studied at Delmar College and A&I in Kingsville and worked at the Housing Authority as an Administrative Assistant in Corpus Christi. Her best friend, Mary Lou Epley Geron, introduced Anna Lee to her brother, Frank Willis Epley who became her beloved husband of 67 years until his passing in June of 2014. She cherished her life, raising four children and caring for her family. She lived her life focusing on the positive and always seeing the best in people. She is survived by a daughter, Mardene Milligan; sons, Kevin and wife Kimberley Epley, Kenton and wife Debbie Epley, Gregg and wife Cynthia Epley; and her sister, Betty Lou Bonner. She had 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Anna Lee is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Willis Epley, her brothers, Gus E. Clemons Jr., and Charles C. Clemons and a grandson, Ryan Eugene Epley. A private graveside service will be held. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
