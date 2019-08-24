ANNA FRAHM VICTORIA - Anna Frahm was welcomed into the arms of our Lord Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service to celebrate her life, her strength and her faith Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas.
