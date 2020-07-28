ANNA M. GARCIA VICTORIA - Anna M. Garcia entered into rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in San Benito, TX to the late Juan and Magdalena Partida. She resided in Victoria for 35 years after residing in Houston, TX. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrow Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughters Rachel G. Vasquez, Mary Jane Garcia, Ramona Chavez, and Blanca A. Garcia; one sister Connie Martinez; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Ramon H. Garcia, her son Ernest Garcia, her daughters Rachel Garcia, Diana Garcia, and Maria S. Garcia; her brothers Juan Partida, Ramon Partida, and Manuel Estrada. Serving as pallbearers are Ray Vasquez Jr., Johnny Ray Chavez Jr., Horacio Luna Jr., Johnny Ray Chavez Sr., Houssam Haddov, and Johnny Trinh. Honorary pallbearers are Mark Trevino, Gavin M. Trevino, Jonathon E. Chavez, Luz Garcia, Horacio Luna Sr., and Ray Vasquez Sr. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To leave a comforting message or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
