Anna Kueker Schlinke, 79, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born to the late Robert and Mary Cunningham Kueker on July 11, 1941 in Cuero. She married Harold Schlinke on September 13, 1989 at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts. She was a lifelong member of Saint John Lutheran Church in Lindenau. Anna was a guesthouse owner, rancher and art and antiques dealer. She faithfully loved and took care of many Cueroites in Anna's Guesthouse and as a rancher, she loved her cattle. Of course, all of them had a "name." When she opened her art and antique store, Batz and More; her sisters were totally floored by all the "beauties" she had collected through the years. And little did we know how hard it would be for Anna to part with anything. She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Harold Schlinke; daughter, Marsha Schlinke Nezhad (Mehran A.) of Victoria; son, Daniel Schlinke of Houston; granddaughters, Samira and Evelyn Rose Nezhad; brothers, Rev. John D. Kueker of Buckholts, Roy Kueker of Cuero; sisters, Eunice Kueker Lee of Cuero and Betty Jo Kueker Afflerbach (Curtis) of Cuero and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert G. Kueker and Mary Laura Cunningham Kueker; brothers, Robert Kueker Jr., Kenneth Kueker, Ralph Kueker, Albert Kueker and William Kueker Sr.; sisters, Wanda Kueker Huey, Dorothy Kueker Matejek and Rosemary Kueker Young. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to Lindenau Cemetery Fund. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfunerlahome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'Buckle up Butter Cup' (11)
- Guest Column: The Payroll Tax Circus comes to town (6)
- Letter: Removing insensitive monuments is an opportunity toward healing (6)
- Letter: Local leaders should courageously say no to the removal of the statue (7)
- VISD board discuss tax rates, employee salaries (5)
- Letter: Teach history, do not glorify it (4)
- Charges brought against a Missouri couple for displaying guns at protesters during a demonstration outside their mansion (3)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: President Trump's attempt to rock the vote sends a shudder through the political world (3)
- Letter: A couple of crazy ideas (3)
- Driver airlifted to hospital after swerving to avoid cow in road near Yoakum (2)
Online Poll
Do you like to eat okra?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.