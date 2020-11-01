Anna Marie
Hencerling
INEZ — Anna Marie Hencerling “Grannie Annie” went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born February 5, 1935 to the late Frank and Alvina Miori. Anna was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend and “Grannie Annie”. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. With an enduring smile for her family and many children in the community, she made you feel loved. She cherished the times she got to spend with family, sitting for hours watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play. Her faith was always a major part of her life and family. After losing her husband in 1969 she continued to raise her seven children to have a love for God and service to others.
Her love for children began as a cafeteria worker at Inez Elementary. After leaving Industrial ISD, she then opened her home as a daycare, lovingly caring for many children. That love for children didn’t end once they started their education,each day she could be seen waiting on her porch for the after-school bus to drop off the kids at her home. Grannie loved to garden and care for her many animals, especially her current furry companion Alice.
Anna is survived by her children, Brenda Teer (Terry), Linda Wells (Charles), Ricky Hencerling, Ronnie Hencerling (Sherri), Tommy Hencerling (Pama), Cindy Unger (Thomas); her sisters, Rose Donaho (Arnold), Willa Mae Sandhop (Garland), herbrother Pat Miori (Ruth); fifteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jake Henry Hencerling; daughter, Debbie Kuchler; grandsons, Eric Teer and Casey Wells; and brother, Frankie Miori.
Visitation will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Inez on Monday, November 2 from 4:30 - 6:30 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 3, at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by a private family burial. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Michael Teer, Clarke Wells, Jacob Wells, Danny Kuchler Jr., Derek Hencerling, Matthew Hencerling, Madison Hencerling, T.J. Hencerling and Wesley Unger. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters,Brandy Bowers, Danneall Taylor, Taryn Muncrief, Deanna Hencerling, Julie Luksovsky, and Erin Koenig.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, American Cancer Society or donor’s choice. Share words of comfort with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.