Annabelle Furrh
MOULTON — Annabelle Furrh, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 20, 2023 at her home. She was born March 6, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to Harry and Ruth (Martz) Brown. When she was three years old, her family moved to San Antonio where she graduated from Alamo Heights High School.
She met her husband, H.A. (Hank) Furrh and they spent the next 64 years working together and enjoying life. They raised their three children in Houston and retired to Moulton, Texas where they owned and managed an apartment complex, a construction company, a pool business and cattle ranching on the side. Annabelle was the office manager for all the businesses and loved a challenge. She loved family get-togethers and her home was always an event. She taught her girls that butter made everything taste better and brownies were an important food group. Her favorite saying was “It is what it is”. She always found something to laugh about and found joy in every day.
Survivors are her daughters, Kathryn Wagner (Tim) of Brookshire and Karen Dierschke of Moulton; nine grandchildren, Michelle McManus, Gretchen Wagner, Andy Dierschke, Kristen Dierschke, Michael Furrh, Kale Furrh and Terri Furrh; nine great-grandchildren; and her beloved fur baby, Bogie.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hank; son, David Furrh and sister, Gracie Truex.
Visitation 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 1 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Herb Beyer officiating. Burial to follow at Moulton City Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Moulton Volunteer Fire Dept., Shiner Volunteer Fire Dept., Gonzales Dog Adoptions or Zion Lutheran Church in Moulton.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

