Annamarie L.
Goodwin-Shores
GOLIAD — Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Annamarie Goodwin-Shores. Annamarie Goodwin-Shores, a resident of Goliad, Tx, was born on 03/05/1964. She is survived by her brother; James Goodwin, sister; Kathy Collins-Lane and Shawn Collins-Vance, her children; Natasha Fridley-Johnson, Travis Fridley and Jamielyn Fridley and her Grandchildren; Enrique, Jeramiah, Tomas, Christian, Gabriel, Haylee, Gracelyn, Leyton, and Madelyn. She was a devoted Christian, loved her community, her children, and grandchildren. She also had the utmost respect for men and women that serve our country. We are saddened with grief; her loss is deeply felt. John 16:22 “Therefore you to have grief now; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.”
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

